Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 8,225 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,504,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after acquiring an additional 649,795 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $8,647,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $5,303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 105.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 183,651 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $3,103,000.

CEF stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

