Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 901 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $129.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.08. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

