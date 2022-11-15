Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48.

