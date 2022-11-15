OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target Cut to $3.00

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded OppFi from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
OppFi Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.25 on Friday. OppFi has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $246.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OppFi by 479.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
