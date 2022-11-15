O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $824.92 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $848.65. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $748.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,250,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,722 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

