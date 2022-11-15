Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

OESX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Orion Energy Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

About Orion Energy Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,772,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 187,470 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 569,884 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 79,050 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,158,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 219,759 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 839,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 399,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

