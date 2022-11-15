Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
OESX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Orion Energy Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Orion Energy Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.55.
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
