Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 128.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

