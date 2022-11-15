Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.30. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $82.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

OTTR has been the subject of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

