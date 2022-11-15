Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Insider Stephen Charles Diggle Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating) insider Stephen Charles Diggle acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($10,575.79).

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Up 4.2 %

OBD stock opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.23) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.66. The stock has a market cap of £28.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10.98 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 46.64 ($0.55).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

