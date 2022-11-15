Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Pentair Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 5,262.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNR opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

