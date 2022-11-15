Peter S. Ho Sells 5,500 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BOH stock opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

