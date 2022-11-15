PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.03 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 46.30 ($0.54). 563,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,981,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.56).

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The stock has a market cap of £397.68 million and a PE ratio of 330.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.71.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

