Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,159 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.63.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.74.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

