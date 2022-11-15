Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Update

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 12,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOC. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DOC stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 173.59%.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,189,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,160,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 333,303 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $123,000. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

