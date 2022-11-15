Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PIRS stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.31%. The company had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,515,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 151,009 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 133,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.