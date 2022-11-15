Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
PIRS stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.08.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.31%. The company had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
