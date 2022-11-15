Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.10.

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

