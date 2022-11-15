Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 175,900 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Popular were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at $1,389,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at $396,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Popular by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Popular by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 236,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Popular Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.85. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.47 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84.

Popular Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.01%.

In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Popular Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

