PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.99.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

