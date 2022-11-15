PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Trading Down 5%

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Rating) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCELF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) from SEK 208 to SEK 150 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells and fuel cell systems for automotive, marine, and stationary applications in Sweden and internationally. It offers PowerCell S2 based solutions that comprise PowerCell MS-30, a fuel cell system for battery-operated electric vehicles; PowerCell PS-5, a fuel cell system that is used for electricity generation, as well as an auxiliary power generator for telecom, traffic, building, and household applications; and PowerCell S2 fuel cell stack.

