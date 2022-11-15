Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $74.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average is $69.45. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Preferred Bank

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 209.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 104,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,877,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 90.9% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 80,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 1,617.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 66,018 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth $2,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

