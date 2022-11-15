ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRPH. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Dawson James lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

ProPhase Labs Price Performance

Shares of PRPH opened at $11.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

About ProPhase Labs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth about $194,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.