Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,360 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Roblox by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 18.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Roblox Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Roblox

RBLX opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,508 shares of company stock worth $25,337,188 over the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

