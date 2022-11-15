Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $1,528,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,101,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

