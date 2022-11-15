Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 160.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 33.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,504,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $266.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.14. The company has a market cap of $194.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.