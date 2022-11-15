Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 216.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 235.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $574,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 18.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in M&T Bank by 39.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock opened at $165.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.46. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $141.49 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,439.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,439.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,583 shares of company stock valued at $676,290. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

