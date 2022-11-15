Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $88,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $364,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $34.68.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.