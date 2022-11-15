Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 19,799 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,799 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,202,000 after buying an additional 241,244 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 493,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after acquiring an additional 125,134 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 993.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 114,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,429,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,724,000 after acquiring an additional 88,459 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,518 shares of company stock worth $2,015,155. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

ENSG stock opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $95.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average is $81.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.