Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 4,327 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 31.8% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

Insider Activity

Halliburton Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.23.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

