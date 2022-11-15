Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 515 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $4,178,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $696,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 186,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,114 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 31.8% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 46,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,393,648 shares of company stock valued at $190,979,619 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

