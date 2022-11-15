Pure Multi-Family REIT (TSE:RUF.UN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (TSE:RUF.UN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.10 and last traded at C$10.10. Approximately 57,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 200,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.07.

Pure Multi-Family REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.10. The firm has a market cap of C$784.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13.

Pure Multi-Family REIT Company Profile

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

