Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
Quadient Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.
Quadient Company Profile
Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels in France and internationally. The company offers customer experience management, business process automation, mail-related solutions, and parcel locker solutions. It provides Quadient Inspire, a software solution that helps businesses design, manage, and send personalized, omnichannel communications in large volumes.
