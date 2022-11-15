Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $150.38 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

