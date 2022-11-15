Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.31.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $101.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.87. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Articles

