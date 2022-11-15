Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RANJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Randstad from €50.00 ($51.55) to €49.00 ($50.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Randstad from €49.00 ($50.52) to €48.00 ($49.48) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Randstad from €45.00 ($46.39) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Randstad has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.2782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. This represents a yield of 9.86%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is 81.71%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

