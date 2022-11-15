Raymond James Boosts Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target to $32.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cadre in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cadre in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Stock Performance

NYSE:CDRE opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Cadre has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 368.30.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 400.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cadre in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 75.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cadre by 18.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cadre by 180.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.