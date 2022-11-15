Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 821.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 86,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 77,134 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,850 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 84,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,025 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

