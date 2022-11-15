Reviewing CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) & Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CV and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV N/A N/A N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities 32.14% 10.60% 5.78%

Risk and Volatility

CV has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 3 7 0 2.70

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CV and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $197.31, suggesting a potential upside of 26.53%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than CV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of CV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CV and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV $11.77 million 0.16 -$12.40 million N/A N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.78 billion 10.13 $533.79 million $5.42 28.77

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats CV on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

