Reviewing Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) & GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and GoodRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $16.36 million 2.06 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A GoodRx $745.42 million 2.70 -$25.25 million ($0.17) -29.88

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoodRx.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A GoodRx -8.89% 3.42% 1.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and GoodRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A GoodRx 0 15 6 0 2.29

GoodRx has a consensus target price of $13.58, indicating a potential upside of 167.22%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GoodRx beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

(Get Rating)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd., a platform services company, provides content streaming/telecasting services to users in India. The company operates through two segments, Cable Business and Telemedicine Services. Its Lytus platform provides a range of streaming services, as well as telemedicine services with local assistance through health centers. The company offers subscription-based video services and Internet services to residential customers comprising 450 linear channels, as well as educational channels customized for local educational boards for schools. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About GoodRx

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.