Reviewing Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Planet Labs PBC and Ondas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 0 6 0 3.00 Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus price target of $9.71, indicating a potential upside of 81.58%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Ondas.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 11.00 -$137.12 million ($1.96) -2.73 Ondas $2.91 million 52.27 -$15.02 million ($0.74) -4.82

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Ondas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ondas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Planet Labs PBC. Ondas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Planet Labs PBC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Ondas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC -108.88% -35.05% -23.61% Ondas -1,630.89% -27.92% -25.60%

Volatility and Risk

Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ondas has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Planet Labs PBC beats Ondas on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

