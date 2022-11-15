Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.37. Approximately 459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1,184.7% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 141,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 130,320 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

