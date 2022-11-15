Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,968 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Roblox were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $100,377,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,792,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,824,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,540,000 after buying an additional 1,759,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Cowen started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roblox to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Roblox stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $308,784.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $308,784.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 609,508 shares of company stock valued at $25,337,188. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

