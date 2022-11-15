Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rocket Lab USA traded as low as 5.23 and last traded at 5.25. 79,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,147,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.63.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.61.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total transaction of 1,126,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 705,485 shares in the company, valued at 3,971,880.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total value of 1,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 705,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,971,880.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at 3,175,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 711,819 shares of company stock worth $3,981,840. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 8.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.