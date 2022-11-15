Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,355,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,628,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,021,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 886,919 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 446,574 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $6,786,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after acquiring an additional 410,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $34.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

