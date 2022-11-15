Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $5.40. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 8,610 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 416,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 416,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,831,986. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel bought 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,849,443 shares in the company, valued at $514,247,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,771,244 shares of company stock valued at $27,293,303. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,110.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. Analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

