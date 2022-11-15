Royal Bank of Canada Increases WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$190.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$187.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities started coverage on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $122.50 on Friday. WSP Global has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $149.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.27.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

