Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Rubellite Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Rubellite Energy stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Rubellite Energy has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

