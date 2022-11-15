Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Stock Performance

RUSMF stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. Russel Metals has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.