Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RUSMF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities cut Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday.

Russel Metals Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

About Russel Metals

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.