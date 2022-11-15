Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RUSMF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities cut Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday.

Russel Metals Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

