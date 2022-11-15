Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Ryan Specialty traded as low as $32.53 and last traded at $32.53, with a volume of 33501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

About Ryan Specialty

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

