Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of R. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Ryder System by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ryder System by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,817,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $957,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $957,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,884 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:R opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on R. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

